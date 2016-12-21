National Bank of Oman gets offer to b...

National Bank of Oman gets offer to buy stake

Read more: Reuters

Dec 29 National Bank of Oman said on Thursday it had received a letter from Treasure Fleet International proposing to buy a stake in Oman's third biggest lender. NBO will review the proposal; no legally binding commitments have been made and any deal would be subject to approval by shareholders and regulators, it said in a bourse statement.

