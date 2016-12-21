Municipal Councils 2nd Term Elections...

Municipal Councils 2nd Term Elections were held on Sunday across Oman

Muscat: The Main Committee for the Municipal Councils 2nd Term Elections announced the results of the elections, which took place in all the wilayats of the Sultanate on Sunday. The results are as follows: In the Wilayat of Muscat: Qais bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Ma'ashari, Majid bin Nasser bin Khalfan Al Jabri.

Chicago, IL

