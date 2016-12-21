Ministry asks Port Services Corp. to ...

Ministry asks Port Services Corp. to continue operation for another three months in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Times of Oman

The board of directors of the majority state-owned company is studying this request taking into consideration the decisions taken by the shareholders in the second extra ordinary general meeting held on December 7, 2016 and the local laws and regulations. - Supplied picture The board of directors of the majority state-owned company is studying this request taking into consideration the decisions taken by the shareholders in the second extra ordinary general meeting held on December 7, 2016 and the local laws and regulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,810

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC