Ministry approves proposal to extend Muscat port concession for one more year

Muscat: Oman's Ministry of Transport and Communications has approved a proposal to extend the concession agreement of Port Services Corporation to manage and operate Port Sultan Qaboos with the same terms and condition for one more year, until December 31, 2017. This follows PSC writing a letter to the Minister of Transport and Communications, after a request from the ministry for continuing operation for one more year.

