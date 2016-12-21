Mazoon Dairy expects operations to st...

Mazoon Dairy expects operations to start by late 2018

The OMR100 million-dairy farm, which is expected to produce 202 million litres in 2026, plans to house 25,000 cows over a period of 10 years. However, in the first year, the dairy farm will have 4,000cows.

Chicago, IL

