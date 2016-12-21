Mazoon Dairy awards initial contract ...

Mazoon Dairy awards initial contract for mega dairy project in Buraimi

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Mazoon Dairy, Oman's premier dairy company founded under the national food security initiative, awarded an initial contract to enable site for the company's large dairy project in Buraimi. The project will have a capacity to produce 202 million litres of milk per annum by 2026.

