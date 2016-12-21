Last July, more than five tons of hon...

Last July, more than five tons of honey were sold at an estimated OMR125,000.

Muscat: After selling five tons of honey last July, the Omani Honey Market is set to kick off again on Thursday at the Muscat Grand Mall. Sixty-seven beekeepers will take part in the seventh edition of the market.

