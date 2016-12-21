Labs in Oman help in innovation, test...

Labs in Oman help in innovation, test product quality

8 hrs ago

Muscat: As the laboratories at the Directorate General for Standards and Metrology play a key role in the economic system, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry attaches great importance to them. The laboratories also have a great effect in developing knowledge and innovation and meeting needs of various segments of the society.

Chicago, IL

