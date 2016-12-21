Jindal's plans to sell stake in Oman unit is - premature,' says company chief

An Indian news website reported that India's Jindal Steel and Power is likely to sell a significant stake in its Oman subsidiary - Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel - to meet debt repayment obligations. - File picture An Indian news website reported that India's Jindal Steel and Power is likely to sell a significant stake in its Oman subsidiary - Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel - to meet debt repayment obligations.

