His Majesty Sultan Qaboos confers medals on officers, soldiers

The excellent medals were conferred at Bait al Falaj Camp by Sayyid Badr bin Saud Al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs The excellent medals were conferred at Bait al Falaj Camp by Sayyid Badr bin Saud Al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred the excellent service and royal commendation medals on commissioned and non-commissioned officers and personnel at the Ministry of Defence, the Sultan's Armed Forces and the Royal Guard of Oman in appreciation for their dedication in serving their country and carrying out the sacred national duty.

