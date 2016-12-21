Hamoud bin Sangour Al Zedjali, Execut...

Hamoud bin Sangour Al Zedjali, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: After its restructuring by the Council of Ministers according to requirements of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism Law issued by the Royal Decree No. 30/2016, the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism held its first meeting for 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,796

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC