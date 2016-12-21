Goodbye 2016: Legendary pianist Stephen Devassy to perform in Oman
Muscat: The festivities to bring in the New Year 2017 have already begun ata Thea Country Club with a lot of glitz and fervor. Highly sought after and decorated musician Stephen Devassy will be performing with his 'Solid Band' in Oman.
