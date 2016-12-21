Facebook

Muscat: From January, Oman Air passengers will be able to check in only one 30 kg suitcase per person, but the price for being overweight in your luggage will be slashed. All passengers travelling on Oman Air flights can carry only one checked-in bag weighing no more than 30kg, the airline has announced.

Chicago, IL

