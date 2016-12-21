Expat craftsmen banned under new rules in Oman

MUSCAT: As of January 1, non-Omanis will no longer be issued new visas for employment as carpenters, metallurgists, blacksmithsor in brick-kiln jobs, according to the Ministry of Manpower. In November 2016, the ministry extended its three-year-old decision to not issue visas for workers in several professions in the private sector by another six months.

