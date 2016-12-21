Cultural exchange -

17 hrs ago

A group of students from The University of North Carolina-Pembroke is spending winter break in Oman as part of a study abroad program. Students in front of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat, Oman are, Oscar Rodriguez, Jennifer Blum, Crerusha Reid, Gaoqi Zhang, Kayla Greene, Natalie McKinney, Michael Gannon, Favour Odoemena and Jennifer Smith.

