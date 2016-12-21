Civil Aviation delegates thank His Majesty for success of the Oman meeting
The 55th session of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Commission hosted by the Sultanate, represented by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation, was organised on 21 and 22 December.-ONA The 55th session of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Commission hosted by the Sultanate, represented by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation, was organised on 21 and 22 December.-ONA Muscat: The chairpersons of the civil aviation authorities in the Arab countries who are members to the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Commission, their accompanying delegations and representatives of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, representatives of the Arab League and the representative of the Arab Civil Aviation Commission have sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said on the conclusion of the meeting .
