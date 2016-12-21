Civil Aviation delegates thank His Ma...

Civil Aviation delegates thank His Majesty for success of the Oman meeting

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The 55th session of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Commission hosted by the Sultanate, represented by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation, was organised on 21 and 22 December.-ONA The 55th session of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Commission hosted by the Sultanate, represented by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation, was organised on 21 and 22 December.-ONA Muscat: The chairpersons of the civil aviation authorities in the Arab countries who are members to the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Commission, their accompanying delegations and representatives of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, representatives of the Arab League and the representative of the Arab Civil Aviation Commission have sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said on the conclusion of the meeting .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC