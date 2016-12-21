Christiaan van der Wouden, chief operating officer of Orpic. - Supplied picture
Muscat: State-owned Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company has major plans to strengthen in-country-value and local employment, while building its mega Liwa Plastics Industries project, with a total capital expenditure of $6.5 billion. The ICV and procurement teams have begun a new practice to ring-fence a number of tenders who are suitable to small and medium enterprises, in terms of their capabilities to ensure 10 per cent allocations to local businesses, Christiaan van der Wouden, chief operating officer of Orpic, told Times of Oman.
