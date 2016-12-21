Biman B738 at Muscat and Dhaka on Dec 22nd 2016, tyre damage on takeoff

A Biman Bangladesh Boeing 737-800, registration S2-AFL performing flight BG-122 from Muscat to Dhaka with 149 passengers and 7 crew, was climbing out of Muscat when ATC informed the crew tyre debris had been found on their departure runway. The crew decided to continue to Dhaka, performed two low approaches to Dhaka to have the gear inspected from the ground.

