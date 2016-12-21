Biman B738 at Muscat and Dhaka on Dec 22nd 2016, tyre damage on takeoff
A Biman Bangladesh Boeing 737-800, registration S2-AFL performing flight BG-122 from Muscat to Dhaka with 149 passengers and 7 crew, was climbing out of Muscat when ATC informed the crew tyre debris had been found on their departure runway. The crew decided to continue to Dhaka, performed two low approaches to Dhaka to have the gear inspected from the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
|Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC