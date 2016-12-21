Biman B738 at Muscat and Dhaka on Dec...

Biman B738 at Muscat and Dhaka on Dec 22nd 2016, tyre damage on takeoff

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AVHerald

A Biman Bangladesh Boeing 737-800, registration S2-AFL performing flight BG-122 from Muscat to Dhaka with 149 passengers and 7 crew, was climbing out of Muscat when ATC informed the crew tyre debris had been found on their departure runway. The crew decided to continue to Dhaka, performed two low approaches to Dhaka to have the gear inspected from the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,919

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC