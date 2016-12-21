Bank credit to private sector grows 1...

Bank credit to private sector grows 12% in Oman

10 hrs ago

The activities of conventional banks alone show a fairly robust annual growth in total outstanding credit of 7.1 per cent at the end of October 2016. - Times file picture The activities of conventional banks alone show a fairly robust annual growth in total outstanding credit of 7.1 per cent at the end of October 2016.

