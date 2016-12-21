Bangladeshi expats top migrant numbers in Oman
According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information of Oman, as of November-end, 2016, the number of Bangladeshis in the Sultanate is 694,449. Star File photo For the first time, there are now more Bangladeshis in Oman than any other nationals who work in the Sultanate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
|Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC