Bangladeshi expats top migrant number...

Bangladeshi expats top migrant numbers in Oman

19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information of Oman, as of November-end, 2016, the number of Bangladeshis in the Sultanate is 694,449. Star File photo For the first time, there are now more Bangladeshis in Oman than any other nationals who work in the Sultanate.

