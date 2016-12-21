About 300 N. Korean workers return home from Oman: RFA
Pyongyang has recently brought back around 300 North Korean workers employed in Oman, a US-based radio report said Thursday amid international concerns over the North's inhuman treatment of its workers overseas. "As many as 300 North Korean workers were predicted to have stayed for construction work in Oman in 2015, but all of the North Korean workers were repatriated to their home country," Radio Free Asia said, quoting a report from South Korea's state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.
