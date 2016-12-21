A coffee shop owner in Barka said fro...

A coffee shop owner in Barka said from evening, fog was slowly covering Barka. Photo - Supplied

Muscat: As heavy fog has enveloped Barka and surrounding areas, police have warned motorists to drive safely. In a series of tweets, the Royal Oman Police has warned motorists to drive safely as the visibility is low on the roads due to fog.

