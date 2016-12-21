A coffee shop owner in Barka said from evening, fog was slowly covering Barka. Photo - Supplied
Muscat: As heavy fog has enveloped Barka and surrounding areas, police have warned motorists to drive safely. In a series of tweets, the Royal Oman Police has warned motorists to drive safely as the visibility is low on the roads due to fog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
|Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC