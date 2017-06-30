Youngsters Encouraged to Kill Possum ...

Youngsters Encouraged to Kill Possum Joeys in New Zealand

Read more: Psychology Today

During the past few days I've received numerous emails from people in New Zealand and from around the world about how youngsters are encouraged to kill animals, in this case possums, as fundraising events. I'm writing this brief essay to alert people who do not know what is happening in these horrific and unconscionable killing contests.

Chicago, IL

