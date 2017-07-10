UNESCO leaves Great Barrier Reef off 'in danger' list

The United Nations cultural body UNESCO has voted to leave the Great Barrier Reef off its "in danger" list despite recent widespread destruction of the World Heritage Site. FILE PHOTO - Peter Gash, owner and manager of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort, snorkels in an area called the 'Coral Gardens' at Lady Elliot Island, located north-east from the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.