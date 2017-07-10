Tongue plays footy with Don Dale inmates

There's many different Aboriginal languages spoken in the Northern Territory's youth prisons, but one common language they all understand is footy. Rugby league great Alan Tongue believes passing the footy around can be a powerful tool for rehabilitating troubled youngsters and he's tapping into that connection to sport to get his message across.

Chicago, IL

