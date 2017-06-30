Stinging attack over surgical mesh inaction by Winston Peters
Auckland woman Alison Lee says a "simple" procedure to fix stress incontinence has left her with permanent pelvic and hip pain and robbed her of a once healthy, happy life. The Government is trying to dodge class action by surgical mesh victims instead of acting to help them, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|Jun 30
|We-re all doomed
|2
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC