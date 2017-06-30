Stinging attack over surgical mesh in...

Stinging attack over surgical mesh inaction by Winston Peters

Auckland woman Alison Lee says a "simple" procedure to fix stress incontinence has left her with permanent pelvic and hip pain and robbed her of a once healthy, happy life. The Government is trying to dodge class action by surgical mesh victims instead of acting to help them, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says.

