Social media rises: what an impact on...

Social media rises: what an impact on PNG's national election

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Asopa People

SOCIAL media is high speed, handy, easily accessible and a powerful tool to disseminate information, promote ideas and products, communicate political platforms and run election campaigns. In the current Papua New Guinean election, social media has played an unprecedented role in disseminating and circulating election issues; greater than any other media stream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ... Jun 30 We-re all doomed 2
News Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l... Jun 29 Banasko 1
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,417 • Total comments across all topics: 282,226,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC