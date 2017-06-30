Sanford expands workforce as fishing ...

Sanford expands workforce as fishing industry booms in Timaru

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The 67 metre fishing trawler San Granit, owned by Sanford. The arrival of the trawler in November last year brought at least 50 new jobs to Timaru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted... 3 min Just Think 5
News Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ... Jun 30 We-re all doomed 2
News Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l... Jun 29 Banasko 1
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,330 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC