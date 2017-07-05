Photo may prove Amelia Earhart was ca...

Photo may prove Amelia Earhart was captured by Japanese

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

The theory is far from the only speculation about what happened to Earhart after her disappearance on July 2, 1937. New photo may prove Amelia Earhart was captured by the Japanese The theory is far from the only speculation about what happened to Earhart after her disappearance on July 2, 1937.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted... 1 hr Alford A 21
News Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ... Jun 30 We-re all doomed 2
News Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l... Jun 29 Banasko 1
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,280 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC