Notorious graffiti vandal blames prison officers for death of underworld figure
A notorious international graffiti fugitive has blamed Victorian prison officers for the death of an underworld figure in custody, and details a troubling proliferation of weapons in maximum security jails. Jim Clay Harper, who was jailed for six months for offences in Victoria last year, also reveals that he avoided capture when he returned to his native US, despite an outstanding warrant for breaching probation which should have resulted in him being thrown into New York's infamous Rikers Island prison.
