New photo may prove Amelia Earhart was captured by the Japanese
The theory is far from the only speculation about what happened to Earhart after her disappearance on July 2, 1937. New photo may prove Amelia Earhart was captured by the Japanese The theory is far from the only speculation about what happened to Earhart after her disappearance on July 2, 1937.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|1 hr
|Alford A
|21
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|Jun 30
|We-re all doomed
|2
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC