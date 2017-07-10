Murder accused Karen De Luna cuts ties with police
A babysitter who left New Zealand before she was charged with a toddler's murder has severed contact with police and her whereabouts are a mystery. Detectives are liaising with Interpol about the case, but acknowledge the chances of getting any assistance from the Philippines, where Karen Nenite De Luna may be living, will be "very difficult".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Pat Gargano
|27
|Australia's Julia Gillard is no feminist hero (Oct '12)
|Jul 9
|C Kersey
|45
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|Jul 7
|Rose_NoHo
|23
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|Jun 30
|We-re all doomed
|2
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC