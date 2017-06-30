'I never felt like I was this terrible person' - Kiwi...
For a man who spent more than a decade on Interpol's most-wanted list, Tim Molteno is pretty easy to find. The 196cm, 50-year-old's name is in the Dunedin phonebook, he has an online presence and his name is emblazoned on the door of his office in the physics department of Otago University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
