Ghanaian boxer Joseph Kwadjo survives fatal car accident in Fiji
Ghanaian boxer, Joseph Kwadjo, is expected to be released today from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva after it was reported that he was involved in an alleged hit and run road accident in Suva, Fiji, a fortnight ago. And he will rest for six weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|15
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|Jun 30
|We-re all doomed
|2
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC