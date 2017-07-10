Fire Service cleared over death of Auckland teen's drowning at Whitianga
It's unknown if the death of Luke Cochrane, 19, was due to an accident or something more sinister, a coroner has ruled. Photo/Supplied Fire Service and Emergency has been cleared of any wrongdoing over the death of a 19-year-old who drowned in Whitianga after a function at the local fire station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
