Fire in Rotorua school's boiler room
However, it was not clear whether it was still deemed suspicious as the job had since been closed and there was no mention of a scene guard being posted overnight, she said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|43 min
|Reggie
|1
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|Jun 30
|We-re all doomed
|2
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
