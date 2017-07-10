Finder of potential game-changing Earhart pix tells story
The retired federal agent who discovered what he believes is the first photographic evidence of Amelia Earhart alive and well after crash-landing in the Pacific Ocean during her attempted round-the-world flight says he didn't initially capture the significance of the image until years later. The black-and-white photo is of a group of people standing on a dock on Jaluit Atoll in the Marshall Islands, including one who seems to be a slim woman with her back to the camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|20 hr
|Wondering
|20
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|Jun 30
|We-re all doomed
|2
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC