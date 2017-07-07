Elon Musk wants to build the largest lithium-ion battery ever
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Friday promised to build the world's largest lithium-ion battery to store renewable energy in Australia within 100 days or provide it for free. The Tesla boss said he would construct a 129-megawatt battery to store energy generated by French utility group Neoen's Hornsdale wind farm, which is currently under construction, as part of a project to shore up the electricity network in the state of South Australia.
