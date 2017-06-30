Election 2017 marks a welcome shift i...

Election 2017 marks a welcome shift in campaign methods

AMONG the interesting features of this 2017 national election in Papua New Guinea has been a shift in campaign methodology. The practise of dishing out big cash and supplies of goods like alcohol and lamb flaps has declined significantly in this election.

Chicago, IL

