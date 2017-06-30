Does newly found photograph prove Ame...

Does newly found photograph prove Amelia Earhart survived crash?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Investigators with a new History Channel documentary believe a photograph discovered in a former "top secret" file at the National Archives may hold clues to what happened to Amelia Earhart. Taken in 1937, the photograph shows a woman sitting on a dock in the Marshall Islands, along with a Caucasian man standing near a pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted... 1 hr Alford A 21
News Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ... Jun 30 We-re all doomed 2
News Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l... Jun 29 Banasko 1
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,280 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC