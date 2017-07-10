Christchurch woman smuggles tiny turtle into NZ because son upset
Red eared slider turtles are sold in pet shops, but are listed as one of the world's 100 worst invasive species. A Christchurch woman who sneaked a tiny red-eared slider turtle into New Zealand faces sentencing for a breach of the Biosecurity Act.
