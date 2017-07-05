Britain's 'man of steel' wins Arrium bid

A multimillionaire industrialist known as Britain's "man of steel" has won the bidding battle for Arrium, ending more than a year of uncertainty for the collapsed South Australian steelmaker. British consortium GFG Alliance, led by metals magnate Sanjeev Gupta, trumped a rival proposal from a South Korean group on Tuesday night and Arrium administrators KordaMentha on Wednesday settled the sale with GFG.

