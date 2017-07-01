ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham wa...

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham waits on Christian Lealiifano decision

The ACT Brumbies are banking on an injection of fresh legs to bolster their Super Rugby finals charge as they prepare to restart their season on Friday night. Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham met with Christian Lealiifano on Sunday to discuss the co-captain's potential comeback against the Queensland Reds and what role he will play this season.

Chicago, IL

