ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham waits on Christian Lealiifano decision
The ACT Brumbies are banking on an injection of fresh legs to bolster their Super Rugby finals charge as they prepare to restart their season on Friday night. Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham met with Christian Lealiifano on Sunday to discuss the co-captain's potential comeback against the Queensland Reds and what role he will play this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|Fri
|We-re all doomed
|2
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Thu
|Banasko
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC