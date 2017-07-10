$101,774 in savings needed at 65, just to get by in retirement
People need just over $100,000 in savings at age 65 in order to be able to afford the most basic of lifestyles in either Auckland, Wellington, or Christchurch, research from Massey University has found. "We estimate a single person living in Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch would need savings of at least $101,774 to make up the gap between superannuation payments and a basic level of household expenditure," Claire Matthews from the Westpac Massey Fin-Ed Centre said.
