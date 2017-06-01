Wanted accountant accused of stealing millions from Paul Hogan arrested in Italy: report

A British accountant allegedly behind a massive tax evasion scam that resulted in entertainer Paul Hogan being investigated and concert promoter Glenn Wheatley being jailed is believed to have been arrested in Italy. Philip Egglishaw, the subject of Project Wickenby , Australia's largest investigation into tax evasion, was arrested in Italy on May 3, Adelaide's The Advertiser reported on Friday.

