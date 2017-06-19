Waldorf the rottweiler reunited with ...

Waldorf the rottweiler reunited with family after three years missing

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

Waldorf the rottweiler, who went missing from Auckland in 2014 and turned up in Whangarei in 2017, is reunited with his owner's best friend Leo Li. A dog who went missing for three years, then turned up 150km from his home, has had an emotional reunion with his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... 22 hr BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 16
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May '17 spytheweb 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,317 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC