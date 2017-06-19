Waldorf the rottweiler reunited with family after three years missing
Waldorf the rottweiler, who went missing from Auckland in 2014 and turned up in Whangarei in 2017, is reunited with his owner's best friend Leo Li. A dog who went missing for three years, then turned up 150km from his home, has had an emotional reunion with his family.
