WA doctor who killed husband loses appeal

A doctor has lost an appeal against her conviction and sentence for killing her abusive husband by beating him with a heavy metal mallet as he slept in their West Australian home. Sri Lankan-born Chamari Liyanage was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of Dinendra Athukorala in Geraldton, in the state's Mid West region, in June 2014.

Chicago, IL

