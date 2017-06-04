Victims of terror attack that shook London to its core
As the city comes to terms with last night's devastating terror attack, details of the victims are beginning to emerge. London is one of the world's most multicultural cities - which means that people from around the globe were inevitably caught up in the tragedy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Sun
|spud
|17
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May '17
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC