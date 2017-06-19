Vector signs multi-million battery st...

Vector signs multi-million battery storage deal with Territory Generation in Alice Springs

Vector beat rivals to supply Australia's Territory Generation with battery storage technology in a multi-million deal for the New Zealand firm. Auckland-based Vector won the Alice Springs battery energy storage system project in a competitive tender to provide a 5 megawatt system to help improve the Northern Territory's energy network.

