Updated guidance urgently needed for antipsychotic drug clozapine

Drug-safety regulators and manufacturers need to take urgent action over serious adverse effects of the valuable antipsychotic drug clozapine, a new study shows. Clozapine, one of the main treatments for schizophrenia, works better than any other medication for about one-third of people, and is the 'gold-standard' for treatment-resistant schizophrenia.

